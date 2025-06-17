Honey Badgers Sign Toronto Native and CEBL-Experienced Guard Carr for Remainder of Season

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed Marcus Carr, a former Vancouver Bandit and All-Big 12 First Team guard, for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Carr made his CEBL debut last season with the Vancouver Bandits where he was able to join the team for their final six games of the season, on their way to a Championship Weekend finals appearance. In 12 minutes, Carr scored nine points for the Bandits in the season finale, however his stint with the Bandits was highlighted by a 22-point performance versus Scarborough on July 26, 2024.

"I am very excited to return to the CEBL for a second season," said Carr. "I love that I get to return to my home country and play competitively, and I cannot wait to step into a new role in Brampton and help the team get some wins."

Prior to this season, Carr was in Israel playing with Hapoel Galil Elion. He posted career-highs across the board with 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 33.1 minutes. He scored in double-figures in 25 of his 27 games including a season-high 28 points April 7 versus Hapoel Haifa.

For his professional career, Carr has averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 26.4 minutes in 73 games across Israel, Greece, the NBA Summer League, and the CEBL. At the beginning of 2024 when Carr was playing for Bnei Hertzeliya in Israel, he was awarded the Israeli Winner League Player of the Week after scoring a professional career-high of 33 points and 12 made free throws January 15 versus Kiryat Ata.

He made his professional debut with the Phoenix Suns at the 2023 NBA Summer League where he posted 2.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 13.3 minutes in four games.

"Marcus's leadership and playmaking ability will be a welcomed addition heading into the second half of the season," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "He's a dynamic versatile guard who's able to control the pace of a game. We are certain that Marcus will have a positive impact on our team, and we're excited to welcome him to the Honey Badger family."

Carr had a very decorated collegiate career. Over five seasons with the University of Texas, University of Minnesota, and University of Pittsburgh, Carr averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.0 minutes over 164 games.

In his final collegiate season with the Texas Longhorns, Carr put up team-highs in scoring (15.9), assists (4.1), and steals (1.6) en route to a Big 12 Tournament championship and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament where they ultimately fell to the University of Miami. He also landed on the All-Big 12 First Team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 8 First Team, and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VII Team, and Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

He dropped 41 points twice, once with Texas which landed third in the Longhorns all-time single game scoring record, and once with Minnesota, which still sits atop of their all-time single game scoring record.

Aside from his highly regarded final season, he earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Third Team in his fourth season. In his junior season, his second with the Minnesota Gophers, he found his way onto the All-Big Ten Third Team, NABC Division I All-District 7 Second Team, and the USBWA All-District V Team. Lastly, he finished his sophomore season with an All-Big Ten Honourable Mention and his freshman season on the ACC All-Academic Team while with the University of Pittsburgh.

Carr has represented Canada on two separate occasions, including at this year's FIBA AmeriCup where he posted personal tournament-highs of 13 points off the bench February 24 versus Mexico and 10 assists November 24 versus Mexico.

Carr is the half-brother of current Vancouver Bandit, Duane Notice. He attended Monteverde Academy in Florida for his junior and senior seasons of high school. Prior to that, he spent his freshman and sophomore years at St. Michael's College School in Toronto.

Marcus Carr's signing comes at a crucial time for the Honey Badgers as the team is hoping to build off their last game where they took down the Edmonton Stingers on home court. He will make his Honey Badgers debut this Friday, June 20 versus the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the CAA Centre.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to continue during South Asian Night at the CAA Centre as the Saskatchewan Rattlers will visit town. Brampton will then have a quick turn around facing Ottawa on Sunday, June 22 as the team will welcome Zane Waterman and company to town for Family Day.

