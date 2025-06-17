Weekly Preview: Battle of Alberta Heads to Red Deer as Schedule Heats Up

Basketball fans in Red Deer, Alta., are in for a treat on Thursday.

The Battle of Alberta will meet in the middle as the Edmonton Stingers face the Calgary Surge at Red Deer's Westerner Park Centrium (7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET, CEBL+, TSN+).

It's the first time a CEBL game will take place in the Alberta city, and it promises to be a good one.

The Stingers enter having won two of their past three games and with an offence that is heating up on the backs of guard duo Sean East II and Scottie Lindsey.

East II, the CEBL rookie, has established himself as an early MVP contender, sitting third at 24.4 points per game while leading the league with a 52.8 three-point percentage (minimum seven attempts).

Lindsey, meanwhile, is a three-year CEBL veteran who is beginning to find his footing in Edmonton. The 29-year-old has put up three straight 20-point games after a slow start to the season while making 13 of 29 three-point attempts over that span to provide a secondary scoring jolt next to East II.

But at 4-6, the Stingers find themselves in an early dogfight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference - especially as the 7-2 Surge sit comfortably in the top two.

Calgary stands third overall in points for and against while leading the league in both rebounds and steals per game - all signs of a well-rounded team.

Like the Stingers, the Surge have been buoyed by a rookie and a veteran in Greg Brown III and Sean Miller-Moore.

In his first CEBL season, Brown III leads the team with 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while Miller-Moore - in his third season with the Surge - is second in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

Calgary beat Edmonton 86-84 in a season-opening thriller - the lone matchup between the Alberta rivals this season.

Now, they'll take Part II to Red Deer.

Another Five-Game Day

On June 6, for the first time in CEBL history, all 10 teams played on the same day.

Now, just over two weeks later, it'll happen again.

Sunday's quintuple-header is highlighted by a pair of high-powered conference showdowns.

The defending champion and East-leading Niagara River Lions host the 4-4 Scarborough Shooting Stars to tip off the full day of basketball.

Niagara's start to its title defence has been uneven, mixing close wins with big losses as evidenced by its minus-30 point differential.

But it could begin to round into form with the recent return of Jahvon Blair. Meanwhile, Khalil Ahmad continues to perform at an MVP-like level and CEBL all-time leading scorer Ahmed Hill appears to be finding his stroke over the past few games.

Scarborough, on the other hand, opened its season 3-0 but has since lost four of five. The home game against the River Lions could be pivotal for the Shooting Stars' season - with a win a launching point for success and a loss further creating doubt.

Later, the top two teams in the West will duke it out when the Surge host the Bandits. Calgary handed Vancouver its lone loss of the season - a somewhat stunning 15-point romp - and so the Bandits can be expected to come out firing in the rematch.

Australian big man Mitch Creek has once again led the way for the Bandits, but fellow forward Tyrese Samuel of LaSalle, Que., has aided the cause by averaging a double-double of 19.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

Other contests on Sunday's five-game slate include Ottawa (2-6) at Brampton (2-7), Saskatchewan (2-7) at Montreal (4-2) and Winnipeg (4-5) at Edmonton (4-6).

Buckle up.

Weekly schedule (11 games)

Game #45 - Wednesday, June 18 - SSS at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (Game+, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #46 - Thursday, June 19 - EDM at CGY - 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - Westerner Park Centrium (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #47 - Friday, June 20 - MTL at NRL - 11 a.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #48 - Friday, June 20 - OTT at SSS - 7:30 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #49 - Friday, June 20 - SSK at BHB - 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CST - CAA Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #50 - Friday, June 20 - WPG at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CDT / 10 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #51 - Sunday, June 22 - NRL at SSS - 2 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #52 - Sunday, June 22 - OTT at BHB - 2:30 p.m. ET - CAA Centre Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #53 - Sunday, June 22 - SSK at MTL - 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CST - Verdun Auditorium (CEBL+, TSN+, RDS.ca)

Game #54 - Sunday, June 22 - VAN at CGY - 2 p.m. MT / 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #55 - Sunday, June 22 - WPG at EDM - 4 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

