United Soccer League, Fort Lauderdale United FC to Launch Professional Men's Soccer Team

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - At a community town hall last night, the United Soccer League (USL) and Fort Lauderdale United FC (FTL UTD) announced that a USL League One professional men's team will kick off next year. With this addition, Fort Lauderdale United FC has complete youth-to-professional pathways for both men and women.

"Fort Lauderdale United FC has made a positive impact on the South Florida soccer community, and with the addition of a USL League One team, the club is poised for even greater growth," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer." With a new proven CEO, a dynamic leadership team, and the strong inaugural season of their professional women's team, the club has shown its commitment to building a community-driven soccer culture. As they prepare to launch their men's professional team, the combination of a dedicated fanbase, new stadium, and a clear vision positions Fort Lauderdale United FC for long-term success."

Fort Lauderdale United FC currently competes in the USL Super League, a Division One- women's professional league, and continues to grow both on and off the pitch. This summer, the club will also field men's and women's pre-professional teams in USL League Two and the USL W League, respectively.

"When I started this club a couple of years ago, the vision was to develop a true pathway to the pros for girls and boys," said Tommy Smith, Fort Lauderdale United Founder and Chairman. "Growing up as a parent in youth soccer culture, I knew we wanted Fort Lauderdale United to be a unique club with clear standards that does things the right way, like the best leagues in the world. Adding a USL League One professional men's soccer team next year, to compete alongside our USL Super League professional women's soccer team, is a significant step toward achieving that goal."

Last week, the club announced Sharon Lacey as its new Chief Executive Officer, responsible for all men's and women's operations. Lacey joins at a pivotal time for the club as it continues to expand at all levels and build Fort Lauderdale United FC into South Florida's premier soccer destination.

"This is a historic day for Fort Lauderdale United as we continue to strategically execute on our ambitious vision and mission. The addition of a USL League One professional men's soccer team, along with the launch of our women's reserve team, will establish a complete pathway to pro pipeline for both boys and girls - providing tremendous opportunities for young people and their families," said Sharon Lacey, Fort Lauderdale United FC CEO. "In fact, our unique pathway to pro for girls doesn't exist anywhere else in South Florida."

