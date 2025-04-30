Nesbitt Joins Gladiators Front Office as Director of Community Engagement

April 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Former Gladiators player and Head Coach Derek Nesbitt will be taking on a new role with Atlanta, having been promoted from Head Coach to the team's Director of Community Engagement.

Nesbitt has been a staple of Atlanta hockey for nearly 20 years, having first suited up for the Gwinnett Gladiators in the 2005-06 season. After nine total seasons as a player with Atlanta from 2005-2022, and over 1,000 career pro games played, Nesbitt finished his playing career as the Gladiators all-time leader in games played (512), goals, (166), assists (258), and points (424). Aptly dubbed "Mr. Gladiator," Nesbitt spent six seasons as the Captain of the Gladiators before his retirement after the 2021-22 season. His #17 jersey number has since been retired and hangs from the rafters at Gas South Arena.

Following his playing career, Nesbitt was named an Assistant Coach for the 2022-23 season, and later the sixth Head Coach in franchise history prior to the 2023-24 season. As the Head Coach of the Gladiators, Nesbitt coached the team to a 23-45-3-1 record in 2023-24, and a 28-35-7-2 record in 2024-25.

"I'm really excited for this new role on different levels," said Nesbitt. "One, to continue to still wave the Gladiator flag and help contribute to team and organizational success. And two, this is my home, therefore a move that affords me the chance to spend more time at home with my family." He continued, "I'd like to thank Alex Campbell for this opportunity and I'm excited to join Jared Youngman and the rest of the office staff while helping a team and community I love, connect even more."

"Ever since Derek first arrived in Atlanta, he has been a tremendous ambassador for the Gladiators and the sport of hockey in Georgia on and off the ice," said Gladiators Owner, Alex Campbell. "What he has been able to do to help grow hockey in our community in his time here has been incredible, and I am excited to see him continue to do so as our Director of Community Engagement."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.