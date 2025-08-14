Alex Young Re-Signs with Gladiators

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has signed forward Alex Young for the 2025-26 season.

Young, 24, re-signs with the Gladiators for his third season of professional hockey. He was acquired by the Gladiators in a trade with the Adirondack Thunder in March of 2025 and scored 4 goals and 4 assists in 11 games with Atlanta last season. Overall, Young scored 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 54 games between Atlanta and Adirondack during the 2024-25 campaign.

The native of Calgary, AB, was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the 7th round (196th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He first turned pro with the Adirondack Thunder late in the 2023-24 season, scoring 2 goals and 4 assists in 7 games with the Thunder in his first taste of pro hockey.

The 6'0", 180-pound forward played four seasons of NCAA Division 1 hockey from 2020-2024, playing three seasons with Colgate University and one with Arizona State University. Throughout his collegiate career, Young scored 43 goals and 49 assists for 92 points in 137 games.

Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, said, "Alex was a player that we liked throughout last season, and we were fortunate enough to bring him to Atlanta through a trade. He is a big body that skates well and has a good touch around the net. He gets to the hard areas and uses his frame effectively." He added, "We expect Alex to be a big part of our group next season and are thrilled to bring him back."

Alex Young joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, and Joey Cipollone as Gladiators who have signed for the 2025-26 season.

