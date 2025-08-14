Oilers Add Easton Armstrong Through Power Forward Swap with Adirondack

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the acquisition of forward Easton Armstrong from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for forward Sean Olson.

Armstrong, 22, arrives to Tulsa after spending last season with the Atlanta Gladiators, notching 21 points (8g, 13a) in a 51-game rookie campaign. Adirondack acquired the six-foot-3, 205-pound forward in a deal sending defenseman Brendan Less to Atlanta.

"Easton is a big forward that we tried to bring in last summer," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He had great success during his final two WHL seasons, and is a hard-working, high-effort player with a nose for the net and a dangerous shot. He's also proven himself as a top playoff performer. He just wrapped up his rookie season and is still young at just 22. With Olson going the other way we knew we needed to bring back size and a comparable player in the return, and we feel we've accomplished that with this deal."

The Redondo Beach, California native totaled 99 points (60g, 39a) and 207 PIM in 210 WHL games with Regina, Winnipeg/Wenatchee and Saskatoon, scoring hat tricks with all three clubs (Winnipeg relocated to Wenatchee in 2023). In his final WHL season, Armstrong notched 56 points (34g, 22a), 68 PIM and a +24 rating in 62 regular season games, adding 14 points (6g, 8a) in 11 playoff appearances with the Saskatoon Blades.

The Golden Stater boasts an impressive resume of past linemates, including NHLers Connor Bedard, Conor Geekie and Matthew Savoie.

Olson, 26, heads to Adirondack having scored 30 points (14g, 16a) in 55 games with the Oilers last season. Prior to his time in Tulsa, the Delta, British Columbia native played three games with the Maine Mariners during the 2022-23 campaign before sitting out the 2023-24 season.

Armstrong is the sixth announced member of the 2025-26 roster, joining forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen and Keegan Iverson and Austin Albrecht and defenseman Michael Davies. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased HERE

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

