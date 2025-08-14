Heartlanders Sign Noel, Giannuzzi, Arsenault and More Newcomers

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, have come to terms with three players on ECHL contracts and two on try-out contracts for 2025 training camp.

1) Forward Nathan Noel, defenseman Jacob Arsenault and goaltender Dante Giannuzzi have signed ECHL contracts.

2) Forwards Lucas Helland and Hunter Brackett have agreed to try-out contracts for 2025 training camp.

2025-26 Heartlanders Roster

Forwards (13): Yuki Miura, Ryan Miotto, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Hubbarde, Luke Mobley, T.J. Walsh, Adam Capannelli, Jaxon Nelson, Nathan Noel, Lucas Helland (try-out), Hunter Brackett (try-out)

Defensemen (2): Elliott McDermott, Jacob Arsenault

Goaltenders (1): Dante Giannuzzi

Noel is entering his eighth professional season and this will be his seventh in the ECHL. He joined Iowa in the second half of last season and contributed two goals, eight points, 97 penalty minutes and +4 rating in 17 games. Next, in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, he scored two goals in five games.

Giannuzzi played for the Heartlanders in a pair of games last season and was with the team January-April. In total, the Winnipeg, MB native played in seven ECHL games last season between Norfolk and Iowa, compiling a 4-2-1-0 record (3.30 GAA, .873 sv. %). The left-handed catcher is entering his third ECHL season; he won 13 games with Utah in 2023-24 as a rookie.

Arsenault, 26, is preparing for his first professional season after captaining ACAC's Briarcrest College (Caronport, SK) the last three seasons. In 2023-24, the right-handed shot was named ACAC Player of the Year. He is a two-time ACAC first-all-conference team selection and compiled 17 goals, 59 points and 246 penalty minutes in 83 games at Briarcrest. He is originally from Richmond, PE.

Helland and Brackett join the Heartlanders for their first ECHL stints on try-outs.

Helland is a four-year professional, with his first three seasons spent in the FPHL and SPHL. The Billings, Montana native compiled three goals and 142 penalty minutes (7 fighting majors) for SPHL Knoxville last season. In the FPHL with Mississippi, Helland scored 11 goals and 32 points over two seasons, plus 385 penalty minutes.

Brackett scored a team-best 20 goals and 40 points last season at NCAA DIII Saint Anselm College, for which he was named Conference Player of the Year in the NE10. He led Saint Anselm in goals and points the last two seasons.

Head Coach and General Manager Chuck Weber quotes:

Nathan Noel: "He brings experience and grit, as well as success on the face-off dot to our team. We are looking forward to him taking another step in his development."

Dante Giannuzzi: "I've heard nothing but quality thing about Dante. I know he's having a strong summer training and we look forward to seeing him take another step with us this season."

Jacob Arsenault: "He was a dominant player in Canadian University. We are excited for Jacob to make the next step up here. He has a history of production and can bring some grit to lineup."

Hunter Brackett: "Hunter was one of the best players in D3 last year and conference player of the year. He has the ability to score and can be a hard-nosed player for us."

Lucas Helland: "Lucas is a gritty, hard-nosed player known for standing up for his teammates. He also skates well for a big man. We're excited to see him disrupt on the forecheck and play a solid 200-foot game."

