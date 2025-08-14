Florida Signs Defenseman Nico Blachman

August 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Nico Blachman to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Blachman, 27, played two games for the Florida Everblades at the start of his professional career in 2021. After that, the Aventura, Florida local has played for ten teams across four professional leagues over the last four seasons. Most recently, Blachman played 45 games with the Iowa Heartlanders and three games with the AHL's Iowa Heartlanders. His Heartlanders tenure marked his best ECHL season to date, setting career highs in goals (five), assists (five), points (ten), and penalty minutes (221). His 221 penalty minutes led the ECHL last season.

Overall in his ECHL career, Blachman has 13 goals and 15 assists along with 788 penalty minutes over 161 games.

Before turning pro, played four seasons of junior hockey split between eight teams across five leagues.







ECHL Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.