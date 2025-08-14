Thunder Acquire Forward Sean Olson from Tulsa

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Sean Olson from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for forward Easton Armstrong.

Olson, 26, recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 55 games with the Oilers last season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder began his professional career with the Maine Mariners, appearing in three games and recording one assist at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, the left-shooting forward played four seasons at (USports) University of Windsor where he totaled 24 goals and 16 assists for 40 points in 54 games.

Olson has been signed to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season. Easton Armstrong was originally acquired by Adirondack from Atlanta.

