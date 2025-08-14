Transactions: K-Wings Ring Bell, Sign Forward Spencer Kennedy for 2025-26

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Spencer Kennedy signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Kennedy, 24, is a 6-foot 6-inch, 220-pound, left-shooting forward who's played 25 games between Norfolk (21 gp) and Kalamazoo (4 gp) with two goals, two assists and 145 penalty minutes in his extended rookie campaign last season.

"I'm really excited to be back in Kalamazoo this season to bring a lot of energy on the ice and a Kelly Cup to the community of Kalamazoo," Kennedy said. "Winning a championship is all that matters."

The Lethbridge, AB, native split 2023-24 between five teams: Reading (ECHL), Atlanta (ECHL), Roanoke (SPHL), Peoria (SPHL) and Pensacola (SPHL), totaling two goals and three assists with 178 penalty minutes in 46 games. He also played in one playoff game with the Ice Flyers.

Prior to his professional career, Kennedy played two seasons (2021-23) of college hockey at Portage College (ACAC), scoring four goals with six assists and 170 penalty minutes in 28 games before making his SPHL debut with Roanoke (SPHL) late in the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals with 131 penalty minutes in 19 games.

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







