Swamp Rabbits Announce FanFest, Presented by OneBlood
August 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today that FanFest, presented by OneBlood, will take place on Saturday, September 13th, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
FanFest is an exciting reminder that hockey season is almost here! The event, which will take place both on the Furman Plaza outside and the concourse inside, features:
A OneBlood blood drive
Official reveal of the dates of 2025-26 Specialty Jerseys
Official reveal of the Final Four, and subsequently, "Game of the Year", as voted on by YOU, the fans, all month long through "Theme Night Madness"
Your first chance to meet the 2025-26 Rabbettes
An equipment sale and merchandise discounts
Additionally, there will be a "Select-A-Seat" event for prospective Season Ticket Holders to choose their seats for the upcoming 2025-26 Season.
