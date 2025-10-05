Swamp Rabbits Announce Training Camp 2025 Roster
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the roster for Training Camp 2025 today.
The roster currently holds 20 names: 11 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.
FORWARDS (11)
Brent Pedersen (V)
Ben Poisson
Yaroslav Yevdokimov (PTO)
Ryan O'Reilly*
Ryan O'Hara*
Stepan Timofeyev
Jack Brackett*
Jake Goldowski (PTO)
Cam Hausinger
Patrick Polino (V)
Austin Saint
DEFENSEMEN (7)
Jake Murray
Tristan De Jong*
Jordan Power*
David Drake (V)
Jacob Modry
Dustin Geregach*
Josh Atkinson
GOALTENDERS (2)
Matthew Caldwell* (PTO)
Pierce Charleson*
(V)=Veteran (260+ Games Played); *=Rookie (<25 Games Played); (PTO)=Professtional Try Out
The Swamp Rabbits take on the Wheeling Nailers in their lone preseason showdown this Saturday, October 11th, in the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic. The special preseason game will take place in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial, honoring the history of our team as the Johnstown Chiefs, one of the ECHL's "Original Five". Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm EST, and fans can tune in on swamprabbits.com/watch-listen.
