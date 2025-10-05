Swamp Rabbits Announce Training Camp 2025 Roster

Published on October 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the roster for Training Camp 2025 today.

The roster currently holds 20 names: 11 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.

FORWARDS (11)

Brent Pedersen (V)

Ben Poisson

Yaroslav Yevdokimov (PTO)

Ryan O'Reilly*

Ryan O'Hara*

Stepan Timofeyev

Jack Brackett*

Jake Goldowski (PTO)

Cam Hausinger

Patrick Polino (V)

Austin Saint

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Jake Murray

Tristan De Jong*

Jordan Power*

David Drake (V)

Jacob Modry

Dustin Geregach*

Josh Atkinson

GOALTENDERS (2)

Matthew Caldwell* (PTO)

Pierce Charleson*

(V)=Veteran (260+ Games Played); *=Rookie (<25 Games Played); (PTO)=Professtional Try Out

The Swamp Rabbits take on the Wheeling Nailers in their lone preseason showdown this Saturday, October 11th, in the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic. The special preseason game will take place in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial, honoring the history of our team as the Johnstown Chiefs, one of the ECHL's "Original Five". Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm EST, and fans can tune in on swamprabbits.com/watch-listen.







ECHL Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.