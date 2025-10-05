Royals Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster & Public Practice on Monday, October 6th

Published on October 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their initial 23-player roster and two open public practices for Training Camp.

All fans can attend Training Camp practice in the seating bowl area beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7th and Thursday, October 9th. Fans must enter Santander Arena through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance on Penn St. Fans must depart Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store following the conclusion of Training Camp practice at 12:00 p.m.

Royals 23-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (2)

29 Vinnie Purpura

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (7)

2 Robbie Stucker

5 Danny Wieber

6 Victor Hadfield

18 Matt Araujo

27 Nick Carabin

72 Jack Page

88 Artem Kulakov

Forwards (14)

8 Kyle Haskins

11 Nick Capone

12 Liam Devlin

16 Ben Raymond

17 Brandon Saigeon

19 Patrick Moynihan

21 Cam Cook

26 Andrew Kurapov

28 Alec Butcher

34 Jeremy Michel

39 Connor McMenamin

43 Jordan Simoneau

91 Yvan Mongo

95 Jacob Frasca

Reading's initial Training Camp roster totals 23 players, including 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Returning Royals: The roster includes nine players who appeared in at least one game for Reading during the 2024-25 season: Keith Petruzzelli, Vinnie Purpura, Robbie Stucker, Nick Capone, Cam Cook, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Nick Carabin, Andrew Kurapov

Rookie Royals: The roster also has nine players who are rookies entering the 2025-26 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Kyle Haskins, Liam Devlin, Ben Raymond, Jeremy Michel, Jordan Simoneau, Jack Page, Nick Carabin, Andrew Kurapov, Danny Wieber

Veteran Royal: The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2025-26 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Alec Butcher (367 GP)

Lehigh Valley (AHL) contract Royals: Two players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Nick Capone, Keith Petruzzelli

Tryout Invite Royals: The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes two players on tryout contracts: Andrew Kurapov, Danny Wieber

Contracted Royals Currently Attending AHL Training Camps: There are two 2025-26 contracted Royals who have not yet reported to Royals Training Camp (currently attending an AHL Training Camp or other): Jordan Frasca (Lehigh Valley), Vincent Sevigny (Lehigh Valley)

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 33 players (Phantoms' Training Camp roster) so Royals fans can expect more arrivals as the week progresses.







