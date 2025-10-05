ECHL Transactions - October 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 5, 2025:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Fort Wayne:

Paxton Leroux, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (available for waiver claims):

Toledo:

Jason Willms, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G Assigned by Utica

Add Ryan Wheeler, D Assigned by Utica

Add Sean Olson, F Assigned by Utica

Delete Sean Olson, F Loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add Jacob Gagnon, D Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Sammy Bernard, G Signed Tryout Agreement

Add T.J. Sneath, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Hugo Koch, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Alex Norwinski, D Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Carter Thornton, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Florida:

Add Logan Lambdin, F Signed SPC

Fort Wayne:

Delete Grant Gabriele, D Placed on Team Suspension

Greenville:

Delete Liam Finlay, F Placed on Team Suspension

Norfolk:

Add Dominik Tmej, G Signed Tryout Agreement

Savannah:

Add Evan Cormier, G Assigned by Charlotte

Add Michael Simpson, G Assigned by Charlotte

Toledo:

Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Nicklas Andrews, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Neil Shea, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Add Rilen Kovacevic, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Add Evan Friesen, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Add Reilly Connors, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles

Worcester:

Add Matt Stief, D Signed SPC







