ECHL Transactions - October 5
Published on October 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 5, 2025:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Fort Wayne:
Paxton Leroux, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (available for waiver claims):
Toledo:
Jason Willms, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G Assigned by Utica
Add Ryan Wheeler, D Assigned by Utica
Add Sean Olson, F Assigned by Utica
Delete Sean Olson, F Loaned to Utica
Allen:
Add Jacob Gagnon, D Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Sammy Bernard, G Signed Tryout Agreement
Add T.J. Sneath, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Hugo Koch, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Alex Norwinski, D Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Carter Thornton, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Florida:
Add Logan Lambdin, F Signed SPC
Fort Wayne:
Delete Grant Gabriele, D Placed on Team Suspension
Greenville:
Delete Liam Finlay, F Placed on Team Suspension
Norfolk:
Add Dominik Tmej, G Signed Tryout Agreement
Savannah:
Add Evan Cormier, G Assigned by Charlotte
Add Michael Simpson, G Assigned by Charlotte
Toledo:
Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Nicklas Andrews, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Neil Shea, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Add Rilen Kovacevic, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Add Evan Friesen, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Add Reilly Connors, F Assigned by Colorado Eagles
Worcester:
Add Matt Stief, D Signed SPC
