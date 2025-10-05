Red Beats White in Sunday Scrimmage

Published on October 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, held a split squad scrimmage for the second day in a row, and on Sunday afternoon it was the Red Squad beating the White Squad 6-1 at CUTX Event Center Community Rink.

Spencer Asuchak led the way for the Red Team by scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist. Brayden Watts and Malik Johnson also lit the lamp for Team Red. Hudson Wilson had a pair of helpers, as the teams split the weekend with each unit winning a game.

"It was fun to get out there and compete against each other," said Co Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We are loaded with skill and talent. I can't wait to get to opening night. We are going to be a tough team to play against and beat over a 60-minute game."

The Americans resume training camp on Monday morning with one session beginning at 11:00 AM. All training camp sessions are open to Americans fans.

The Americans will play a pair of preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, with the lone game in DFW coming on October 9th at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.