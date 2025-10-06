Gargoyles Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster & Schedule

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today the club's official Training Camp roster and schedule ahead of their inaugural 2025-26 season.

Training Camp will open on Monday, October 6 at First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Gargoyles, and will showcase the first look at Greensboro's inaugural squad. Select practices will be open to credentialed media including access to players and coaches.

The camp roster features 22 players, 12 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders, as the team prepares for its first ECHL campaign under Head Coach Scott Burt.

2025 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Wade Murphy, Zach Faremouth, Patrick Newell, Anthony Rinaldi, Ryan Richardson, Ethan Leyh, Luke Mylymok, Demetrios Koumontzis, Logan Nelson, Dawson McKinney, Jordan Biro, Jake Elmer

Defensemen: Braden Doyle, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Dalton Skelly, Arty Borshyov, Billy Roche, Colton Leiter, Noah Delmas, Gabe Blanchard

Goaltenders: Jake Sibell, Brent Moran

Training Camp Schedule:

Mon, Oct. 6 10:30 AM On-Ice Practice First Horizon Coliseum

Tue, Oct. 7 10:30 AM On-Ice Practice First Horizon Coliseum

Wed, Oct. 8 10:30 AM On-Ice Practice First Horizon Coliseum

Fri, Oct. 10 7:00 PM Preseason Game @ Jacksonville Icemen

Sat, Oct 11 3:00 PM Preseason Game @ Savannah Ghost Pirates

Mon, Oct 13 9:30 AM On-Ice Practice Greensboro Ice House

Tue, Oct. 14 9:30 AM On-Ice Practice Greensboro Ice House

Thu, Oct. 16 9:30 AM On-Ice Practice Greensboro Ice House

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







