Gargoyles Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster & Schedule
Published on October 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today the club's official Training Camp roster and schedule ahead of their inaugural 2025-26 season.
Training Camp will open on Monday, October 6 at First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Gargoyles, and will showcase the first look at Greensboro's inaugural squad. Select practices will be open to credentialed media including access to players and coaches.
The camp roster features 22 players, 12 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders, as the team prepares for its first ECHL campaign under Head Coach Scott Burt.
2025 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards: Wade Murphy, Zach Faremouth, Patrick Newell, Anthony Rinaldi, Ryan Richardson, Ethan Leyh, Luke Mylymok, Demetrios Koumontzis, Logan Nelson, Dawson McKinney, Jordan Biro, Jake Elmer
Defensemen: Braden Doyle, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Dalton Skelly, Arty Borshyov, Billy Roche, Colton Leiter, Noah Delmas, Gabe Blanchard
Goaltenders: Jake Sibell, Brent Moran
Training Camp Schedule:
Mon, Oct. 6 10:30 AM On-Ice Practice First Horizon Coliseum
Tue, Oct. 7 10:30 AM On-Ice Practice First Horizon Coliseum
Wed, Oct. 8 10:30 AM On-Ice Practice First Horizon Coliseum
Fri, Oct. 10 7:00 PM Preseason Game @ Jacksonville Icemen
Sat, Oct 11 3:00 PM Preseason Game @ Savannah Ghost Pirates
Mon, Oct 13 9:30 AM On-Ice Practice Greensboro Ice House
Tue, Oct. 14 9:30 AM On-Ice Practice Greensboro Ice House
Thu, Oct. 16 9:30 AM On-Ice Practice Greensboro Ice House
The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.
