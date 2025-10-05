Goaltenders Tikkanen and Lennox Assigned to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that goaltenders Henrik Tikkanen and Tristan Lennox were assigned to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders by the New York Islanders.

Tikkanen, 25, arrives in Worcester in second all-time in franchise history in wins (31), shutouts (4), minutes played (3794), and saves (1889), while being third in games played (65). The 6'9", 223 lb goaltender spent the 2024-25 season largely with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, playing in 30 games with a 4.12 goals against average and a .865 save percentage. All-time in the AHL, Tikkanen has a 14-24-6 record with a .3.32 GAA and a .890 SV%.

With Worcester, the Lohja, Finland native has a 3.02 GAA, a .908 SV%, and a 31-28-4 record across three seasons with the club. Tikkanen (31) is 13 wins behind Mitch Gillam (44) as of the start of the 2025-26 season for first all-time in team history. Tikkanen is the first goaltender in franchise history to play parts of four seasons with the Railers.

Lennox, 22, comes to Worcester for the first time since the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 13 games for the club. Across his time with Worcester, the 6'4", 196 lb goaltender owned a 2.94 goals against average with a .909 save percentage and a 5-6-1 record. The former 93rd overall selection from the 3rd round of the 2021 NHL entry draft made his National Hockey League debut for the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 10th against the New York Rangers. He is the third ever Railer to debut in the NHL following time spent in Worcester.

Prior to professional hockey, the Ottawa, ON native played in 121 games for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League. At the junior level, Lennox owned a 3.26 GAA, a .887 SV%, and a 59-45-7 record.

