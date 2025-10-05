Goaltenders Ethan Haider and T.J. Semptimphelter Reassigned to Atlanta by Milwaukee

Published on October 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Sunday that goaltenders Ethan Haider and T.J. Semptimphelter have been assigned to Atlanta by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Haider, 24, appeared in 36 games with the Gladiators last season, finishing the campaign with a record of 18-15-2, a 3.17 goals against average, an .894 save percentage, and 4 shutouts. Haider's four shutouts last season are tied with Michael Garnett (2003-04) and Sean Bonar (2018-19) for the second most in a single season in Gladiators history, trailing only Jeff Jakaitis' five shutouts in the 2011-12 season. The 6'4", 190-pound goaltender was drafted in the 5th round, 148th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2019 NHL Draft and appeared in one game with the Milwaukee Admirals last season. Prior to joining the Gladiators last season, Haider spent three seasons at Clarkson University and one at the University of Connecticut, finishing his collegiate career with a record of 43-42-14, a 2.47 GAA, a .909 SV% and 7 shutouts in 101 games.

Semptimphelter, 23, is set to begin his first full season of professional hockey after completing his senior season at the University of North Dakota with a record of 18-11-2, a 2.64 GAA, a .910 SV%, and 1 shutout. Over the course of his collegiate career, the native of Marlton, NJ, spent one season at Northeastern University, two at Arizona State University, and one at the University of North Dakota, finishing with an overall record of 53-40-6, a 2.63 GAA, and a .913 SV% with 9 shutouts in 101 games. The 6'1", 190-pound goaltender was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and the Mike Richter Award in 2023; and appeared in one game with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders in April of 2025.

Additionally, the Admirals have released Joey Cipollone, Isak Walther, Louis Boudon, Brendan Less, and Ryan Conroy from their PTO's. All five skaters will report to Gladiators training camp along with Haider and Semptimphelter.

The 2025-26 season schedule is HERE ! Season ticket packages are now available, for more information on ticket packages call our ticketing department at (770) 497-5100 or visit https://atlantagladiators.com/tickets/season-tickets.







ECHL Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.