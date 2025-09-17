Cody Sylvester Returns for Fifth Season in Atlanta

Published on September 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has re-signed forward Cody Sylvester for the 2025-26 season.

Sylvester, 33, led the Gladiators in goals and points last season with 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 points in 65 games. The native of Kelowna, BC, enters his fifth season with Atlanta having scored 101 goals and 121 assists for 222 points in 232 games in a Gladiators jersey, and is top five in the franchise's all-time leaders in goals, assists, and points. During the 2022-23 season, Sylvester posted a career high of 38 goals and 48 assists for 86 points in 70 games, breaking the Gladiators' single-season goal record.

The 5'11", 190-pound forward enters the thirteenth year of his professional career having played in 365 career ECHL games scoring 157 goals and 172 assists for 329 points. Sylvester has consistently been one of the league's top scorers, having scored the 5th most goals, the 12th most assists, and 8th most points amongst active skaters heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

After five seasons in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen, Sylvester began his professional career with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2013. He spent part of the 2014-15 campaign with the South Carolina Stingrays before heading overseas to play in Europe for the Iserlohn Roosters. Sylvester would spend the next five seasons playing in Germany and Austria for Iserlohn, Dornbirner EC, and EC Bad Nauheim ahead of his return to the ECHL in 2020 with the Wheeling Nailers. After the 2020-21 campaign, Sylvester signed with the Gladiators, having since been named an alternate captain. In his professional career, Sylvester has scored 235 goals and 291 assists for 526 points in 623 games.

"We're thrilled to have Sly [Sylvester] back again this season. He is a huge part of our team, both on and off the ice," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "He knows what it takes to win, and his leadership qualities and experience will be invaluable for our group. Sly is a bonafide goal scorer in this league and he is a threat every time he is on the ice."

Cody Sylvester joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, Louis Boudon, Dylan Carabia, Brendan Less, Ryan Conroy, Mike McNamee, Carson Denomie, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

The Gladiators are announcing player signings LIVE on the Atlanta Gladiators YouTube channel! Click HERE to watch. Subscribe for exclusive content and stay up to date with the latest signings as the 2025-26 roster takes shape with live announcements on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 PM ET, and don't miss the Season Ticket Holder edition of State of the Glads on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET.

The 2025-26 season schedule is HERE ! Season ticket packages are now available, for more information on ticket packages call our ticketing department at (770) 497-5100 or visit https://atlantagladiators.com/tickets/season-tickets.







ECHL Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.