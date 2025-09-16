Steelheads Add Rookies Eric Parker and Nick Portz

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Eric Parker and forward Nick Portz to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Parker, 24, enters his first professional season after spending the last four years at Bowling Green State University where he appeared in 114 career games totaling 36 points (4G, 32A). This past season he suited up in all 36 games for the Falcons notching 10 points (1G, 9A). The 6-foot-2, 174lb right-handed shooting defender was named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) All-Rookie Team during the 2021-22 campaign. Prior to collegiate hockey, the Calgary, AB native played parts of four seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) from 2018-21 with the Okotoks Oilers producing 78 points (16G, 62A) in 123 career games. He was named to the AJHL (South) All-Star Team in 2019-20 finishing fourth among all league defensemen with 39 points (10G, 29A).

Portz, 25, enters his first professional season after spending the last four years playing NCAA hockey with St. Cloud State University and the University of North Dakota. The 5-foot-11, 180lb right-handed shooting forward played two seasons at North Dakota from 2021-23 where he appeared in 66 games tallying 16 points (4G, 12A). He then spent two seasons at St. Cloud State from 2023-25 recording nine points (6G, 3A) in 50 games. Prior to collegiate hockey, the St. Cloud, MN native played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2019-21 skating with the Tri-City Storm and Muskegon Lumberjacks collecting 75 points (30G, 45A) in 90 games. He played parts of two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Minnesota Wilderness registering 43 points (20G, 23A) in 61 games.

