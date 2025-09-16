Worcester Railers HC Acquire Shrewsbury Native in Three Team Trade

Published on September 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has acquired forwards TJ Walsh and Ryan Miotto in a trade from the Iowa Heartlanders. In a corresponding move, the Wheeling Nailers have received forwards Jordan Kaplan and Ryan Mahshie from the Railers.

Walsh, 25, comes to Worcester following a rookie season which saw him lead the Iowa Heartlanders in scoring. The Shrewsbury, MA native scored 43 points (18G, 25A) in 66 games to lead Iowa to their first ever playoff berth in franchise history. Walsh had two assists in four playoff games against the Fort Wayne Komets. Walsh played in two games for the Orlando Solar Bears at the end of the 2023-24 season upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.

Prior to professional hockey, the 5'9", 170 lb forward skated in five seasons of collegiate hockey between Northeastern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institution, and Sacred Heart University from 2019-2024. In 142 collegiate games, Walsh had 70 points (26G, 44A) to go with 22 penalty minutes. He set career highs his final season of collegiate hockey at Sacred Heart University where he had 13 goals and 26 points. Walsh spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League playing junior hockey before college between the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Des Moines Buccaneers, where he had 73 points in 132 games.

Miotto, 26, arrives in Worcester for his second season of professional hockey. The Thorold, ON, native was third on the Heartlanders last season in points with 39 (18G, 21A) to go along with 53 penalty minutes. He factored in with two points (1G, 1A) in six playoff games for Iowa last season. Miotto played in five games for the Nailers at the end of the 2023-24 season after his five year collegiate career, where he tallied one goal with two penalty minutes.

In five seasons of collegiate hockey, the 6'0", 190 lb forward played four years at Canisius College before transferring to the University of Vermont for his final year of eligibility. Miotto had 82 points (40G, 42A) in 158 collegiate games, along with 85 penalty minutes. He spent two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, Penticton Vees, and Chilliwack Chiefs where he had 80 points in 111 games.

Kaplan, 28, signed with the Railers this summer after scoring 49 points (18G, 31A) for the team during the 2024-25 campaign. Kaplan was acquired by the Railers via trade from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the summer of 2024 following a prior two game stint with the team during the 2022-23 season.

Mahshie, 26, signed with the Railers earlier this off-season after being acquired by the team from the Allen Americans via trade on December 16th, 2024. In 43 games for the Railers last season, he had seven points (3G, 4A) to go with 23 penalty minutes.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.