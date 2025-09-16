K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Evan Dougherty, Add Forward Gehrett Sargis on PTO

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Evan Dougherty has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) and forward Gehrett Sargis has signed a Player Tryout Contract (PTO) for the 2025-26 season.

Dougherty, 26, is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound Kalamazoo, MI native who returned home to the K-Wings midway through the 2023-24 season after being acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators on January 2, 2024. The forward totaled 13 points (4g-9a), including 7 points (2g-5a) in 34 games for the K-Wings and 6 points (2g-4a) in 25 games for the Gladiators that season.

"I'm excited to be back in Kalamazoo," Dougherty said. "Having grown up here, this city has played a major role in my hockey journey, and it's special to return home. I look forward to getting back on the ice with the team in front of the great K-Wings fans."

The second-year forward played five seasons collegiately for Bowling Green State University (2018-23), appearing in 123 games with 26 points scored (17g-9a). Doughtery also served as the Falcons' alternate captain for two seasons (2021-23), before inking an ECHL contract with Atlanta in 2023-24.

Sargis, 36, is a 5-foot-11, 183-pound, Midlothian, IL, native who enters his fourth professional season. The forward made his professional debut with the Utah Grizzlies in 2021-22, and charted 14 points (3g-11a) in 37 games. Sargis most recently played two seasons with the Norfolk Admirals (2023-25), playing 21 games (9g-7a) in 2023-24 and 27 games (5g-1a) in 2024-25.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







