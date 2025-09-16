Reading Royals Add Bruce Coles as Assistant Coach

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Bruce Coles as an assistant coach.

Coles, a LaSalle, QC-native and the 25th assistant coach in Reading's 24-season history, joins the coaching staff with fellow assistant coach Wes Wolfe under first-year head coach and general manager Anthony Peters.

"Bruce had a great career as a player, he will bring a ton of experience and knowledge to share with our players," Peters stated. "He is upbeat, positive and will drive energy throughout our group. He is a great addition to our staff."

"I'm beyond excited to be joining the team as assistant coach," Coles stated. "This is an incredible opportunity. I want to thank Coach Peters and the Reading Royals organization. I can't wait to get started working with the players and developing relationships with the staff and the city of Reading. I am looking forward to the upcoming season."

Coles, a 23rd overall selection by the Montreal Canadians in the 1990 NHL Supplemental Draft, brings nine seasons and 453 games of professional playing experience to Reading with stints in the American Hockey League (1992-93, 1994-98), where he helped the Philadelphia Phantoms claim a Calder Cup in 1998 and scored the game-winning goal in the deciding Game 6 of the Calder Cup Final against the St. John Flames, the ECHL (1991-95, 1998-00), the British Hockey League (1993-94) and the International Hockey League (1998-99).

On the International level, Coles represented his home nation on Team Canada in 1992-93 where he recorded 31 points (9g-22a) in 27 games played.

Prior to beginning his professional playing career with the Winston-Salem Thunderbirds of the ECHL in 1991, Coles played four seasons at Rensselaer Polytech Institute (1987-91) in the NCAA where he served as the team's Captain during final campaign.

