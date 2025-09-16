Nailers Acquire Two Forwards from Savannah

Published on September 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forwards Jordan Kaplan and Ryan Mahshie from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for forward Matt Koopman. Kaplan and Mahshie were originally acquired by Savannah from Worcester, prior to being swapped to the Nailers.

Kaplan, 28, had his best season as a professional in 2024-25, as he finished third on the Railers in scoring with 18 goals, 31 assists, 49 points, and 108 penalty minutes in 68 games. Jordan's best stretch came around the holidays, when he recorded points in nine of 12 games (16 total), led by a hat trick and a four-point performance in a 6-5 win at Adirondack on New Year's Eve. The Bridgewater, New Jersey native is entering his fifth season, and has career ECHL totals of 44 goals, 69 assists, 113 points, and 197 penalty minutes in 206 games. In addition to 2024-25 with Worcester, Kaplan played full seasons with Adirondack and Savannah. Prior to turning pro, Jordan played four years of college hockey - three at Sacred Heart University and one at the University of Vermont.

Mahshie, 26, is entering his second full season and third overall, as he has suited up for Orlando, Allen, and Worcester. Ryan's longest tenure was with the Railers, as he collected three goals, four assists, seven points, and 23 penalty minutes in 43 games in Worcester. His first goal with the Railers was the game winner in a 3-1 home triumph over Reading. Overall, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native has appeared in 74 career ECHL games, and added one goal each with the Solar Bears and Americans. Prior to turning pro, Mahshie played four years of college hockey - three at RPI and one at the University of Connecticut. Ryan also played two seasons for Nailers Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou with the Brooks Bandits, including the 2018-19 championship campaign, when he led the team with 34 goals and was named the top forward at the National Junior A Championship.

Koopman, 27, will play for a different organization for the first time in his professional career, as he had been with the Nailers since his debut in the latter stages of the 2022-23 season. Matt played in 156 of 157 possible regular season games with Wheeling, and was an iron man for the team during the 2023-24 campaign. The Marblehead, Massachusetts native recorded 31 goals, 35 assists, 66 points, and 37 penalty minutes during those 156 regular season contests, and added five goals and ten points in 14 playoff matches. Prior to turning pro, Koopman played five years of college hockey - four at Providence College and one at UMass-Amherst.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.