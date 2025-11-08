Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







GREENSBORO, NC- Friday night was a bit on the wild side for the Wheeling Nailers and Greensboro Gargoyles at First Horizon Coliseum. However, the Nailers came away with smiles on their faces, as they secured their fifth straight victory and sixth in seven games to start the season. Logan Pietila scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give Wheeling a 3-2 win, which was backstopped by Jake Smith's 33 saves. Eric Parker scored his first goal as a pro during regulation for the Nailers.

The start of the game was chaotic, as there was a 12-minute delay before the opening puck drop, then matching high sticking minors were assessed at the 23-second mark to create a 4-on-4 scenario. Only one goal was scored in the first period, as Greensboro turned on the red light at the 6:41 mark. Ethan Leyh won a face-off back to Patrick Kyte, who found a spot on the left side of the cage with his wrist shot from the left point.

The middle frame was significantly better for the Nailers, who outshot the Gargoyles 12-9 and tied the score in the process. Ryan Mahshie used his strength to maintain possession of the puck on the right side of the offensive zone. Mahshie proceeded to let a wrist shot go from the top of the right circle, which found a home in the left side of the net. Mike Posma and Tommy Budnick assisted on the equalizer.

Both teams found the scoreboard in the third period, and the first team to strike was Wheeling at the 2:27 mark. Craig Armstrong set up Eric Parker, who wired his first professional goal into the top-right corner of the twine. Greensboro answered 3:14 later, when David Gagnon tipped in Colton Leiter's attempt from the right point.

The Nailers got tested heavily, as they were forced to kill five penalties, and were outshot, 35-24. However, thanks to more brilliant goaltending by Jake Smith, the game passed through regulation and overtime still tied, 2-2. Both netminders shined in the shootout, as the two sides went four full rounds without a goal being scored. In round five, Tyler Weiss came up empty for the Gargoyles, which set the table for Logan Pietila's heroics. Pietila placed his shot in the top-right corner to deliver the 3-2 triumph for Wheeling.

Jake Smith earned his second win in as many days with a dazzling 33-save performance in the game, then five more stops in the shootout. Connor Ungar made 22 saves on 24 shots during the game, then went 4-of-5 in the shootout.

The Nailers and Gargoyles will wrap up their series in Greensboro on Saturday night at 7:00. Wheeling's next home series is November 14th and 15th against the Maine Mariners, and both of those games will start at 7:10. November 14th is Military Appreciation Night and November 15th is First Responders Night. Additional upcoming promotions include Bluey Night on November 29th and Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow on December 6th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.