Nailers Sweep Gargoyles for 500th Road Win
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Wheeling Nailers added a couple of new items to the history books on Saturday night, as they finished off a three-game sweep of the Greensboro Gargoyles at First Horizon Coliseum. Wheeling earned its sixth straight win for its first 7-1-0 start in team history, which was also the 500th road win in the club's 34-year history. Zach Urdahl broke a 1-1 tie with a shorthanded goal in the third period, and Jaxon Castor made 23 saves to get the 2-1 victory to the finish line for the Nailers.
The Nailers netted the lone goal of the opening stanza, and they needed just 2:10 to do so. Eric Parker flicked a wrist shot toward the goal from the right wing wall, and the puck went into the left side of the cage. Matthew Quercia and Mike Posma picked up the assists.
Greensboro evened the score at the 11:54 mark of the second period. Zach Faremouth carried the puck down the left side of the ice, then tossed a pass into the slot for Anthony Rinaldi, who drove a shot into the right side of the goal.
Wheeling went through the first two periods without being called for a penalty, but the visitors turned the tables during their first penalty kill of the evening, as they regained the lead with a shorthanded strike. Posma poked the puck ahead to the right side of the offensive zone. Zach Urdahl skated onto the loose biscuit, charged toward the net, then shuffled a shot around Christian Propp's right leg. The Nailers played their best third period of the week, as they limited the Gargoyles to just seven shots in order to preserve the 2-1 triumph.
Jaxon Castor earned the win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Christian Propp made 27 saves on 29 shots in the defeat for Greensboro.
The Nailers will return home to WesBanco Arena next weekend for a two-game series against the Maine Mariners.
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers defenseman Eric Parker
