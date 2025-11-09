Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders on Saturday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Iowa Heartlanders, 8-2, on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. A hat-trick performance from Iowa's Jack O'Brien catapulted Iowa to their first victory over Cincinnati this season.

A three-goal first period gave Iowa the lead heading into the second period. An early goal from Jaxon Nelson gave Iowa a tally just 1:43 into the game. Jack O'Brien and Alexander Stensson rounded out the offense in the third with goals.

O'Brien and Nelson would connect again, scoring two more goals for the Heartlanders in the middle frame to make it 5-0 heading into the third.

The Cyclones would score twice early in the third period. Lincoln Griffin netted his first goal of the season off a feed from Nick Carabin. Jake Johnson got the secondary to give him points in four straight games. Carabin recorded his first point as a Cyclone with his primary assist.

Ben King scored his second of the season moments later, with Ryan McCleary and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine setting up the play for King. With his goal, King extended his point streak to five games, recording two goals and three assists during that span.

Iowa would round out the scoring with three unanswered goals. Nolan Orzeck, Jack O'Brien, and Yuki Miura recorded goals to finish the afternoon in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati returns to action on Wednesday morning on the road against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:35 a.m ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

