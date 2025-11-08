'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 9-2, on Friday night as the team celebrated it's annual 'Shutout the Hate' night at Heritage Bank Center. Highlighted by a four-point performance from Ryan Kirwan, the Cyclones defeated Iowa in their first meeting of the season against the division foe.

Cincinnati scored two goals in the first period. Nick Rheaume scored the first of the night with an unassisted goal to start off the evening. Minutes later, Ryan Kirwan scored his fourth of the season to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Cyclones would tack on another, with John Jaworski scoring his third of the season with an unassisted shorthanded goal to make it 3-0. He's scored two shorthanded goals this season, and remains the only Cyclone to score on the penalty kill.

The Heartlanders responded with two of their own to make 3-2. Matthew Sop and Jaxon Nelson scored to make it a one goal game near the midway mark of regulation.

Cincinnati took over offensively following the two goals against. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored his second of the season at the 11:58 mark of the middle frame. John Jaworski would add another, with his second of the game and the period to restore the three goal lead. Cincinnati would carry a 5-2 advantage heading into the third.

The offense would keep coming for Cincinnati. The Cyclones scored two goals in 40 seconds to make it 7-2. Remy Parker scored his first of the season, then Luke Grainger tacked on his third goal of the season to extend the lead.

On the power play, the Cyclones scored another with Ryan Kirwan picking the corner to record his second of the night. With his power play goal, Kirwan now has four power play goals this season - the most by a Cyclone so far.

Cincinnati would close out the scoring with Elijah Vilio recording his second of the season. With that goal, the Cyclones would close out a nine-goal outburst that saw 14 different player record points in the win. In addition, four players had multi-point performances in the victory over Iowa.

Ken Appleby records his third victory of the season, stopping 22 of 24 en route to the win. William Rousseau logs the loss following a 25/34 performance for Iowa. Riley Mercer recorded two saves in relief.

Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center for a rematch against the Heartlanders tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. The afternoon also serves as the team's Bluey Matinee game.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.