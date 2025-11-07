Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (3-5-1, 7 points, .389 point %) @ Wichita Thunder (3-3-2-1, 9 points, .500 point %) Date: November 7, 2025 Venue: INTRUST Bank Arena Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308666-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-wichita-thunder

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the last of a two-game series at INTRUST Bank Arena between the Grizzlies and Thunder.

Neil Shea has a goal in three straight games and a point in four straight. Stepan Timofeyev has 1 goal and 4 assists in his last 3 games. Reed Lebster has 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games.

Games This Week

Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Utah 4 Wichita 6 - Evan Friesen and Stepan Timofeyev each scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Danny Dzhaniyev had 2 assists. Jack Ricketts and Neil Shea each scored a goal. Dzhaniyev, Colby Enns, Friesen, Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Timofeyev were each a +1. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 5. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 24 and 22 to 11 after the first period.

Friday - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Games Next Week

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 4:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev scored his first three professional goals on October 30 vs Jacksonville. He is third among league rookies with 25 shots. Dzhaniyev has 3 or more shots in 5 of 9 games this season. Dzhaniyev had 2 assists at Wichita on November 6.

Evan Friesen scored his first multiple point game of the season with 1 goal and 1 assist at Wichita on November 6.

John Gelatt scored his first multiple point game with 1 goal and 1 assist on October 30. Gelatt has exactly 1 shot on goal in 6 of 9 games this season.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 5 of his last 7 games (1g, 5a).

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 assists in 6 games this season. He is tied for 2nd among league defenseman with 3 power play assists. His 5 assists are tied for first among league rookies.

Reed Lebster has 5 goals and 2 assist in his last 6 games. The 5 goals lead the club. Lebster has a 20.0 shooting % (5 for 25).

Griffin Ness has a point in 2 of his last 3 games.

Garrett Pyke scored 2 goals at Greenville on October 17. Pyke had 2 assists on October 30.

Jack Ricketts has a point in 5 of his last 8 games and a goal in 4 of his last 8.

Neil Shea has a goal in 3 straight games and a point in three straight. Shea is tied for the club lead with 7points (4g, 3a). Shea has a point in 6 of 9 games this season. Shea has 2 or more shots in 8 of 9 games this season.

Stepan Timofeyev has 1 goal and 4 assists in his last 3 games. He was acquired by Utah in a trade on October 23rd from Greenville.

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24. Wells is the first goaltender since Garrett Metcalf (October 19-22, 2023) to be named ECHL goaltender of the week. Wells got Utah's first shutout since Dante Giannuzzi stopped all 32 shots vs Tulsa on December 31, 2023.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has had four players score their first professional goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts). Utah's Penalty Kill is 26 for 30 (86.7 %). Utah has outscored opponents 15 to 14 on the road this season (5 games). Utah has had 60 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season. Utah has outscored opponents 8 to 7 in the second period and 10 to 9 in the third period.

Kyle Keyser Reassigned to Utah

Goaltender Kyle Keyser joins the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. In 76 career AHL games he has a record of 31-28-19 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Keyser spent time from 2019-2024 with the AHL's Providence Bruins and the ECHL's Maine Mariners. In three games with Colorado this season he had a 2-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 1.34 goals-against average. Keyser will wear number 38 for Utah.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-5-1

Home record: 1-3

Road record: 2-2-1

Win percentage: .389

Standings Points: 7

Last 10: 3-5-1

Streak: 0-2

Goals per game: 2.89 (17th) Goals for: 26

Goals against per game: 3.11 (15th) Goals Against: 28

Shots per game: 28.22 (23rd) Total Shots: 254

Shots against per game: 31.78 (20th) Total Shots: 286

Power Play: 5 for 34 - 14.7 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 26 for 30 - 86.7 % (10th)

Penalty Minutes: 80.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 2.

Record When Scoring First: 1-1-1.

Opposition Scores First: 2-4.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-1-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 3,153.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (5)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Tyler Gratton (5)

Points: Lebster/Neil Shea (7)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns/Hansen-Bukata (+2)

PIM: Tyler Gratton (13)

Power Play Points: Hansen-Bukata/Lebster (3)

Power Play Goals: Lebster/Shea (2)

Power Play Assists: Hansen-Bukata (3)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev/Lebster (25)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (33.3 %) - Minimum 10 shots

Game Winning Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev/Tyler Gratton/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dylan Wells (2)

Save %: Wells (.911)

Goals Against Average: Dryden McKay (2.80)

Shutouts: Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Neil Shea (3) Evan Friesen, Jack Ricketts, Stepan Timofeyev (1)

Assists: Timofeyev (3) Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, Friesen, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster (1)

Points (2 or more): Shea (4) Timofeyev (3) Ricketts (2)







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

