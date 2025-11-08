Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Wheeler (left) vs. the Norfolk Admirals

NORFOLK - Matt Salhany scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the Norfolk Admirals in front of just over 4,000 fans at Scope Arena.

Norfolk took the lead at 6:06 of the first period as Brandon Osmundson fired in a rebound after a Tyler Brennan save for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Osmundson's second of the year with assists from David Jankowski and Marko Reifenberger.

Kristoff Papp gave the Admirals a 2-0 lead with 4:42 left in the opening period as he knocked the puck out of the air and into the net for his first professional goal. Assists were awarded to Justin Young and Jack O'Leary and Norfolk took the two-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Adirondack pulled within one goal in the second period as Matt Salhany took a pass from Alex Campbell and snapped the puck over the glove of Isaac Poulter for his first of the year. Campbell collected the lone assist, and the Thunder trailed 2-1 at 6:55 of the middle frame.

Just 19 seconds later, Brandon Osmundson scored his second of the game from the hash marks to give the Admirals their second two-goal lead. Brady Fleurent and Carson Musser were given the assists on Asmundson's third of the year at 7:14 of the second and Adirondack trailed 3-1 after two periods.

Norfolk added an empty-net goal with 31 seconds left in regulation courtesy of Carson Musser for the 4-1 victory. Tyler Brennan made 23 saves in the loss and Isaac Poulter stopped 21 shots for the win.

