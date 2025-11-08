Knight Monsters Net Trio of Power Play Goals in 5-3 Win Over Rapid City

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, won their fourth consecutive game on Friday night with a 5-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush.

In the first period, it was Ryan Wagner opening the scoring for the Rush to make it 1-0; however, Mike O'Leary would tie the game on the power play, and Samuel Mayer scored in the final five minutes of the period to give Tahoe a 2-1 lead after the first 20.

In the middle frame, Briley Wood knotted the game up for the Rush with his second goal of the season, but Tahoe would respond again, as Nate Kallen struck on the power play to give the Knight Monsters a 3-2 lead headed into the final period of action.

In the third, Tahoe showed off the full ability of its special teams units. With the Tahoe penalty kill already 3-for-3, Sloan Stanick broke free and scored a short-handed tally to give the Knight Monsters a 4-2 advantage. Rasmus Ekström would cut into the Rapid City deficit at the 10:02 mark to make it 4-3, but Samuel Mayer would score again, with a sharp-angle shot on the power play, giving the Knight Monsters three power play goals on three attempts as they collected a 5-3 road win.

Jordan Papirny had another fantastic night in net, stopping 38 of 41 Rapid City shots. Tahoe's special teams were the shining light in this contest, as the Knight Monsters finished the game with a 100 percent success rate on both the power play and penalty kill.

Tahoe is back in action tomorrow afternoon as they look for the three-game sweep against the Rapid City Rush. Puck drop is at 3:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network getting started at 2:55 pm.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.