Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson; Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to Henderson, and goaltender Cameron Whitehead returns to the Knight Monsters.
Papirny made six starts this season for the Knight Monsters, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. His five wins are currently tied for second in the ECHL.
Whitehead returns to the Knight Monsters from the Silver Knights, where he posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. In two appearances for Tahoe, Whitehead is currently 1-1-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.
Whitehead, who is on an NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, appeared in three games with Henderson last season after finishing his collegiate career at Northeastern University.
The Knight Monsters are on the road this week to face the Greensboro Gargoyles on Thursday, November 13, Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15. Puck drop for all three games is set for 4:00 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 3:50 pm.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 10, 2025
- Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson; Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mariners Sign Defenseman Andrew Nielsen - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 10 - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 10, 2025 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Weekly, November 10, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Enter Final Week of Road Trip - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Prep for Home Trio with Lavender Ice Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Gibson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Gibson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Canucks (AHL) Assign Defenseman Jayden Lee to the K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Jake Murray Earns an AHL PTO with Abbotsford - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Étienne Morin Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to Join Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Earn Three Points in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Loke Johansson Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators Sign Goaltender Logan Stein - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Earn First Road Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ethan Haider Recalled by Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson; Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 10, 2025
- Knight Monsters Can't Complete Sweep as Rapid City Takes Saturday Contest 5-2
- Knight Monsters Net Trio of Power Play Goals in 5-3 Win Over Rapid City
- Jake McGrew Plays Overtime Hero as Knight Monsters Beat Rush 5-4