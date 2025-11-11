Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson; Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters

Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to Henderson, and goaltender Cameron Whitehead returns to the Knight Monsters.

Papirny made six starts this season for the Knight Monsters, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. His five wins are currently tied for second in the ECHL.

Whitehead returns to the Knight Monsters from the Silver Knights, where he posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. In two appearances for Tahoe, Whitehead is currently 1-1-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Whitehead, who is on an NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, appeared in three games with Henderson last season after finishing his collegiate career at Northeastern University.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this week to face the Greensboro Gargoyles on Thursday, November 13, Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15. Puck drop for all three games is set for 4:00 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 3:50 pm.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







