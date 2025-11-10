ECHL Transactions - November 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 10, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Connor Galloway, F

Idaho:

Nolan Maier, G

Iowa:

Ty Gibson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Mark Duarte, F Loaned to Belleville

Atlanta:

Add Connor Galloway, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Zach Taylor, D Traded to Iowa

Greensboro:

Delete Jake Elmer, F Placed on Reserve

Add Patrick Newell, F Activated from Reserve

Add Wade Murphy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Christian Propp, G Traded to Tulsa

Idaho:

Add Jake Barczewski, G Signed ECHL SPC

Indy:

Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Zach Taylor, D Acquired from Atlanta

Add Ty Gibson, D Activated from Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Hunter Vorva, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Colson Gengenbach, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Maine:

Add Andrew Nielsen, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Loke Johansson, D Recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Delete Kevin Conley, F Recalled by Manitoba

Rapid City:

Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve

Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron Buhl, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Étienne Morin, D Recalled to Calgary Wranglers by Calgary Flames 11/9

Savannah:

Delete Phip Waugh, D Loaned to Abbotsford

Tulsa:

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Add Christian Propp, G Acquired from Greensboro

Wheeling:

Delete Jaxon Castor, G Loaned to Wilkes-Barre 11/9







