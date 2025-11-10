ECHL Transactions - November 10
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 10, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Connor Galloway, F
Idaho:
Nolan Maier, G
Iowa:
Ty Gibson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Mark Duarte, F Loaned to Belleville
Atlanta:
Add Connor Galloway, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Zach Taylor, D Traded to Iowa
Greensboro:
Delete Jake Elmer, F Placed on Reserve
Add Patrick Newell, F Activated from Reserve
Add Wade Murphy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Christian Propp, G Traded to Tulsa
Idaho:
Add Jake Barczewski, G Signed ECHL SPC
Indy:
Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Zach Taylor, D Acquired from Atlanta
Add Ty Gibson, D Activated from Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Hunter Vorva, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Colson Gengenbach, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Maine:
Add Andrew Nielsen, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Loke Johansson, D Recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Delete Kevin Conley, F Recalled by Manitoba
Rapid City:
Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve
Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron Buhl, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Étienne Morin, D Recalled to Calgary Wranglers by Calgary Flames 11/9
Savannah:
Delete Phip Waugh, D Loaned to Abbotsford
Tulsa:
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Add Christian Propp, G Acquired from Greensboro
Wheeling:
Delete Jaxon Castor, G Loaned to Wilkes-Barre 11/9
