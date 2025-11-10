Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 10, 2025

Published on November 10, 2025

Overall Record: 4-3-0-0, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, November 7 at Kalamazoo (5-4 Loss)

Saturday, November 8 vs. Kalamazoo (5-2 Win)

Sunday, November 9 vs. Iowa (2-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, November 12 vs. Cincinnati (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Friday, November 14 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Saturday, November 15 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Busy All Weekend: The Walleye finished a set of three games on Sunday, facing Kalamazoo in a home-and-home set on Friday and Saturday and rounding out the week with Iowa at home. The Walleye had a late comeback effort in Friday's game but eventually lost 5-4 in Kalamazoo. Colby Ambrosio, Tanner Dickinson, Brandon Hawkins, and Colin Swoyer each scored in Friday's game. Saturday's game against Kalamazoo fared better, with the Walleye coming out on top 5-2 with goals from Jordan Ernst, Denis Smirnov, Nate Roy, Tanner Kelly, and Will Hillman. However, the Fish dropped Sunday's game against Iowa 2-1, with Riley McCourt scoring the only goal. Toledo held Iowa to 9 shots on goal in Sunday's game, the fewest allowed in Toledo ECHL history (Storm and Walleye). The previous record was set on January 2, 1992, as the Storm held Roanoke to 14 shots and the Walleye held Evansville to 14 on November 8, 2014.

Saturdays Are for the Fish: The Walleye are off to a hot start on Saturdays, posting a 4-0-0-0 record in the first four Saturdays of the season (including a 2-0-0-0 record at home). Brandon Hawkins and Nolan Moyle each have six points on Saturdays, both with three goals and three assists. All three of Hawkins's goals came with his hat trick on October 25 against Bloomington. Additionally, the Walleye have scored 21 goals in four Saturday games, including six short-handed goals and four power play goals. Most recently, Toledo piled on five goals on Kalamazoo this past weekend to extend their Saturday win streak.

Court's in Session: Riley McCourt scored his first goal of the season on Sunday, extending his point streak to five games. Starting back on October 25 at Bloomington, he posted a goal and four assists throughout the streak. McCourt (1 G, 5 A, 6 P) ties Nick Andrews (who also snapped a 6-game assist streak in Saturday's game) for the lead in points among Walleye defensemen this season.

Look To the Sky: The Walleye will see the Cincinnati Cyclones twice this week, the first on Wednesday morning at Huntington Center and again on Friday at Heritage Bank Center. The Walleye posted a 7-3-2-0 record against the Cyclones last season and will meet for the first two of 15 total matchups between the two teams this season. Toledo will finish off the weekend by welcoming the Fort Wayne Komets to Huntington Center on Saturday, looking to build off the 5-3-0-0 record that they posted against the Komets in the 2024-25 season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Denis Smirnov (1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +2, 0 PIM)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Nolan Lalonde (1-1-0, 31 SV, .886 SV%, 2.05 GAA)







