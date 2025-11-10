Stingrays Weekly Report - November 10

The South Carolina Stingrays went 3-0-0-0 this past week with a pair of wins over the Orlando Solar Bears and a victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. South Carolina sits in second place in the South Division, two points behind the Atlanta Gladiators. South Carolina now has seven wins through the first ten games for the second straight season.

November 10, 2025

STINGRAYS RECORD: 7-3-0-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 4 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-2 W

Kaden Bohlsen scored twice while Reilly Webb scored the game-winning goal late in the 3rd period to push the Stingrays past the Solar Bears, 4-2, on Tuesday morning in Orlando. Netminder Mitch Gibson saved 44 shots on 46 attempts in the win.

Saturday, November 8 at Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 W

South Carolina scored early, taking a 2-0 lead in the 1st period and went wire-to-wire as the Stingrays downed Jacksonville, 4-1. Bohlsen got his third goal in two games while Jalen Luypen scored twice in the victory.

Sunday, November 9 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-3 W

Tied in the 2nd period, the South Carolina Stingrays scored three unanswered goals, including two from Jordan Klimek, to skate by the Orlando Solar Bears, 5-3. Patrick Guzzo tallied three assists while Seth Eisele got his first win of the year saving 31 shots on 34 attempts.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (5)

Assists: Simon Pinard, Patrick Guzzo (6)

Points: Simon Pinard (11)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+6)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (18)

Power Play Goals: Kaden Bohlsen, Romain Rodzinski, Kyler Kupka, Jalen Luypen (1)

Wins: Mitch Gibson (4)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.42)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.952)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 14 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, November 15 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Here's Gibby!: Stingrays goalie Mitch Gibson continues to be stellar in net. On Saturday night against Jacksonville, Gibson saved 25 shots on 26 attempts. Gibson this season has a 1.42 GAA, which is sixth best in the ECHL. His .952 save percentage also is tied for fourth in the league.

Simon Scores: Forward Simon Pinard has gotten off to a quick start in his Stingrays career, logging ten points in his first ten games. The Drummondville, QC native has points in six of his last seven games, and has three multi-point games this year. He leads the team in goals (5) and points (11).

Ra(ys)ing the Bar: After a 4-3-0-0 start, the Stingrays offense exploded across the last three games. South Carolina scored 13 times this past week and only allowed six goals. South Carolina, who had only scored two goals in the 1st period across the first eight games, scored four times in the 1st period in the last two.

