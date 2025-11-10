Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to Join Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that pro wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be a special guest for Wrestling Night on Friday, December 12 when the Bison play the Indy Fuel at 7 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Jarrett has a long list of achievements, which include being a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, three-time United States Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, European Champion and World Tag Team Champion, in addition to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Bison fans can also catch the stars of tomorrow inside the arena as Iron Spirit Pro Wrestling will hold matches in an ice-level wrestling ring.

The group is local to Bloomington-Normal and features professional wrestlers who provide live, family-friendly entertainment.

Wrestling Night is also a 309 Night when fans can enjoy $3 Busch Lights or soda, $0 popcorn and $9 specials for two slices of pizza and $9 T-shirts.

More details relating to Jeff Jarrett and Wrestling Night will be announced at a later date.

The Hall Of Fame package is now available for purchase! The package includes one gold center ice ticket for a seat on Wrestling Night Friday, December 12, one gold center ice seat on Teddy Bear Toss Night Saturday, December 6 and a meet and greet with Jeff Jarrett and a Bison hat for just $49. To purchase, click here or call 309-965-HERD.







