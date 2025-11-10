ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Rapid City's Bowman fined, suspended
Rapid City's Parker Bowman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #128, Tahoe at Rapid City, on Nov. 8.
Bowman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 11:45 of the first period.
Bowman will miss Rapid City's game at Indy on Nov. 12.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Tulsa's Suchanek fined, suspended
Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #138, Allen at Tulsa, on Nov. 9.
Suchanek is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 15:58 of the first period.
Suchanek will miss Tulsa's game at Allen on Nov. 15.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Indy's Marchesan, Bloomington's Robidoux fined
Indy's Michael Marchesan and Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux have both been fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of their actions during pre-game warmups prior to ECHL Game #120, Indy at Bloomington, on Nov. 8.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from November 10, 2025
- Thunder Weekly, November 10, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Enter Final Week of Road Trip - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Prep for Home Trio with Lavender Ice Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Gibson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Gibson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Canucks (AHL) Assign Defenseman Jayden Lee to the K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Jake Murray Earns an AHL PTO with Abbotsford - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Étienne Morin Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to Join Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Earn Three Points in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Loke Johansson Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators Sign Goaltender Logan Stein - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Earn First Road Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ethan Haider Recalled by Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.