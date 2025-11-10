ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Rapid City's Bowman fined, suspended

Rapid City's Parker Bowman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #128, Tahoe at Rapid City, on Nov. 8.

Bowman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 11:45 of the first period.

Bowman will miss Rapid City's game at Indy on Nov. 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tulsa's Suchanek fined, suspended

Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #138, Allen at Tulsa, on Nov. 9.

Suchanek is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 15:58 of the first period.

Suchanek will miss Tulsa's game at Allen on Nov. 15.

Indy's Marchesan, Bloomington's Robidoux fined

Indy's Michael Marchesan and Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux have both been fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of their actions during pre-game warmups prior to ECHL Game #120, Indy at Bloomington, on Nov. 8.

