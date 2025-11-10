Canucks (AHL) Assign Defenseman Jayden Lee to the K-Wings
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned defenseman Jayden Lee to the team.
Jayden Lee, 24, is a 5-foot-9, 161-pound, North Vancouver, BC native who returns to Kalamazoo after being recalled from loan by Abbotsford on October 15.
The second-year pro scored 32 points (8g-24a) last season as a rookie for South Carolina, helping lead the Stingrays to an ECHL Brabham Cup. The right-shot also scored two goals and notched an assist in seven playoff games for South Carolina.
Lee also spent five seasons (2019-2024) at Quinnipiac University, scoring 16 goals and 57 assists through 172 games. The defenseman won an NCAA Championship (2022-23), is a four-time NCAA (ECAC) Regular Season Champion (2020-2024), was elected to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team (2023-24), and the NCAA (New England) All-Star Team (2023-24). The right-shot was also named team captain in 2023-24.
The K-Wings remain at home, facing the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-0-0) at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 14, for the annual Lavender Ice game, presented by WMCC.
Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender and make some serious noise- as fans receive a pair of K-Wings Thunder Sticks to help turn up the volume! After the game, stick around for our first in-person Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds benefiting WMCC. Plus, it's a $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!
Canucks (AHL) Assign Defenseman Jayden Lee to the K-Wings
