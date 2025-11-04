Mud Hens and Walleye Host over 6,000 Kids at Free Summer Clinics

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye are celebrating a record-breaking summer for their youth baseball and hockey program. More than 6,000 kids participated in free clinics that were part of the two teams' Let's Play initiative.

Launched in 2023, the goal of Let's Play is to introduce kids in the community to baseball and hockey, share the fun of healthy play, and foster a lifelong appreciation for sports. The Mud Hens and Walleye hosted a total of 42 clinics across the region under the Let's Play umbrella. These clinics included the Meijer Street Series, Library Summer Series, and MiLB's Play Ball Weekend.

"These programs not only help increase interest in hockey and baseball in our community, but also create unforgettable memories and meaningful experiences for the kids who participate," said LT Smith, Youth Sports Coordinator for the Mud Hens and Walleye. "We are thrilled by this summer's turnout and want to extend our sincerest gratitude to our corporate partner Meijer and community partners - the Toledo Lucas County Library, Toledo PAL, Toledo Metroparks, and Lucas Metropolitan Housing - who were instrumental in making these clinics a success."

The Mud Hens and Walleye are extending their Let's Play programming into the coming winter. The team is partnering with the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club to host six Winter Hockey Clinics in December. These clinics, presented by Sheetz, will allow Toledo area youth to participate during the school year in familiar, accessible environments.

Registration and more information about the Winter Hockey Clinics can be found here. Details on future Let's Play events will be available soon at mudhens.com, toledowalleye.com and the Mud Hens and Walleye social accounts.







