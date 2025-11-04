South Carolina Scores Twice Late, Downs Orlando, 4-2

South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

ORLANDO, F.L. - Tied late in the 3rd period, Reilly Webb snapped home his first goal of the season with 3:48 remaining in regulation and Kyler Kupka finished off an empty-net goal to push the South Carolina Stingrays over the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-2, on Tuesday afternoon at the Kia Center.

South Carolina (5-3-0-0), looking to snap a two-game losing skid, went with Mitch Gibson in net for the second straight game and the decision paid off. Orlando (1-6-0-0) pressured the Stingrays and Gibson all game, including 16 shots in the 1st period, with only one getting by the netminder. Spencer Kersten got free at the left circle and scored 10:38 into the frame putting the home side ahead, 1-0.

Just over a minute later, the Stingrays answered. South Carolina broke out quickly from the defensive zone creating a 3-on-2 opportunity where Kaden Bohlsen punched home a rebound from the slot tying the game at one with 8:15 left in the 1st period.

Gibson continued to deliver in net, as he saw 13 shots in the 2nd period, stopping all 13. South Carolina could not capitalize until less than a minute remained in the middle 20 minutes.

Bohlsen, while on a breakaway, was hooked from behind giving the Stingrays a penalty shot with 51 seconds left in the period. The Willmar, MN native made the Solar Bears pay, beating Jon Gillies glove side on the penalty shot, giving the Stingrays a 2-1 lead heading into the 2nd intermission.

Orlando wasted no time responding, tying the game just 89 seconds into the 3rd period, but after the early goal, Gibson shut down any chance the Solar Bears had. With their goalie keeping the game tied, the Stingrays took the lead for good with just under four minutes left.

Reilly Webb let a shot go from the point that beat Gillies through traffic high, blocker side, putting South Carolina ahead, 3-2, with 3:48 left in regulation. Leading late, the Solar Bears pulled Gillies bringing the extra attacker on and Kyler Kupka finished off an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining, sealing the 4-2 victory for South Carolina.

Gibson earned his third win of the season saving 44 out of 46 shots, including making 16 saves in the 3rd period alone. With two goals, Bohlsen logged his first multi-point game of his professional career and earned First Star honors.

South Carolina finishes its four-game road trip on Saturday, November 8, against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

