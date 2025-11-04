Orlando Solar Bears Sign Returning Forward Jack Adams
Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the signing of returning forward Jack Adams to a contract for the 2025-26 season.
Adams, 28, joins the Solar Bears for his second season with the team. The Boxford, Massachusetts native finished third on the team in scoring with 44 points on 15 goals and 29 assists during the 2024-25 season.
Adams finished fifth in ECHL rookie scoring during the 2023-24 campaign putting up 62 points (27g-35a) in 71 games with the South Carolina Stingrays and was the recipient of the ECHL's Community Service Award.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward played in five seasons of college hockey at Union College (2017-20), Providence College (2020-21), University of Notre Dame (2021-23), scoring 64 points (27g-37a) in 142 games. While at Union, Adams was an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic Student Athlete during the 2017-18 season.
While playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Adams led the league in goal scoring (38) while earning USHL Second Team All-Star honors.
Adams was selected in the sixth round, 162 overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forwards Carson Focht and Keanan Stewart.
