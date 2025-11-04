Jacksonville's Ratzlaff Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.
Ratzlaff, who is under a National Hockey League contract with Buffalo, went 3-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 in three appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.
The 20-year-old stopped 38 of 39 shots in his pro debut in a 2-1 win on Oct. 18 at Greensboro, turned aside 42 shots in a 4-2 win at Greenville on Oct. 24 and made 32 saves in a 3-1 victory at Utah on Oct. 29.
Prior to turning pro, Ratzlaff saw action in 160 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League where he went 87-55-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
