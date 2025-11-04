Lions Remain Undefeated at Home

Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) remained perfect on home ice with a 6-3 victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes).

The home team got off to a slow start but managed to open the scoring when Will Dineen, playing in his first game with the Lions, found the back of the net. The visitors tied the game about ten minutes later.

In the second period, the Lions found their rhythm, scoring twice. Israel Mianscum and Jacob Paquette each netted their first goal of the season. Greensboro managed to stay within reach thanks to a power-play goal.

Head coach Ron Choules' squad finished strong, scoring three times in the third period. Isaac Dufort and Riley Kidney both capitalized on the power play, while Darick Louis-Jean sealed the win with an empty-netter.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron for the second of their three-game series.

Three Stars of the Game

1st Star: Darick Louis-Jean, Trois-Rivières Lions

2nd Star: Jacob Paquette, Trois-Rivières Lions

3rd Star: Riley Kidney, Trois-Rivières Lions







