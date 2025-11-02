South Carolina Falls to Greenville, 4-0

South Carolina Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen (right) vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped only their second game of the season on Saturday night, falling to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 4-0, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville (3-4-0-0) pressured South Carolina (4-2-0-0) early in the 1st period, but Stingrays netminder, Antoine Keller, was up to the task. In his second start against the Swamp Rabbits this year, Keller stopped all eight shots he saw in the 1st period, helping the Stingrays kill off two penalties across the first 20 minutes.

In the 2nd period, the Swamp Rabbits again had chances against Keller, but the Dijon, France native staved off every look Greenville had. The netminder saw 15 shots in the 2nd period alone, making stops at every chance, keeping the game scoreless after 40 minutes.

Tied going into the 3rd period, the Stingrays pushed early but could not figure out Greenville goalie Mattias Sholl, who was matching Keller on the other end. With 10:54 left in the 3rd period, the Swamp Rabbits broke through with Patrick Polino punching home the opener giving the home side a 1-0 lead.

South Carolina looked for a response and generated chances, but after the Stingrays went to the penalty kill with 4:18 remaining, Tate Singleton wired home his second goal of the season with 3:59 left in regulation, putting the Swamp Rabbits ahead, 2-0. Greenville tacked on two more goals with the net empty to defeat the Stingrays, 4-0. Keller saved 27 shots on 29 attempts in the loss.

The Stingrays return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is slated for 3:10 p.m. from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

