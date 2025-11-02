Fuel Fall to Toledo After Crucial Second Period

FISHERS - The Fuel headed to Toledo for the Walleye's home opener. After a 4-1 loss to them last weekend, Indy fell 6-2 to the Walleye after special teams made all the difference in the second period.

1ST PERIOD

Just 37 seconds into the game, Chad Hillebrand scored to put the Walleye up 1-0 early.

At 14:41, with the help of Matt Petgrave and Kevin Lombardi, Owen Robinson scored his first goal of the season to tie the game up, 1-1.

After the first period, Toledo outshot Indy 13-8.

2ND PERIOD

Dylan Moulton took the game's first penalty. The slashing call earned him two minutes in the penalty box, however Toledo's Will Hillman scored at 7:04 to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead. This was his first professional goal.

21 seconds later, still shorthanded, Hillebrand scored his second goal of the night to put Toledo up 3-1.

Nolan Moyle scored next, at 12:53, to make it 4-1 for the Walleye but the Fuel answered back quickly with a goal by Brett Moravec just 22 seconds later. Jeremie Bucheler claimed the lone assist on that goal.

Indy's Jordan Martin took a holding penalty at 16:05 to put the Fuel on their first penalty kill of the game. Toledo was able to capitalize with a power play goal by Sam Craggs at 17:29 to make it 5-2.

Time expired soon after, with the Walleye outshooting the Fuel 33-17 through two periods.

3RD PERIOD

Matt Petgrave took a tripping penalty at 3:28 to give Toledo another power play opportunity. That power play opportunity was extended when Fuel captain Chris Cameron joined him in the box, also for tripping.

After fifty seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage for Toledo, the first penalty was killed off. The second one was killed off soon after.

Michael Marchesan took the third tripping call in a row for the Fuel at 9:18 to put Indy back on the penalty kill. They successfully killed it off.

Bucheler took a delay of game penalty at 17:06 to put Toledo back on the power play. Toledo's Tanner Dickinson also headed to the box at 17:59 for cross-checking, giving the Fuel almost a minute on the power play after they killed off the delay of game penalty.

At 19:38, Hillman scored his second goal of the game, and professional career, to make it 6-2. This goal was also scored shorthanded.

The game ended soon after with a final score of 6-2 in favor of Toledo, who outshot Indy 51 to 25.







