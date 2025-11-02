Heartlanders Fall to Komets, 2-0

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders could not overcome an early deficit against the Fort Wayne Saturday at Xtream Arena, dropping their third game of the week, 2-0. Riley Mercer made 24 saves on 26 shots for the Heartlanders, finishing the game with a .923 save percentage. Komets netminder Samuel Jonsson made 15 saves for his second shutout of the week.

James Stefan scored the opening goal at 11:21 of the first period, giving the Komets a 1-0 lead. Fort Wayne added an insurance marker with a goal from Trevor Janicke early in the second.

The Heartlanders' next home game is Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m., as the Bloomington Bison are in town for Stick it to Cancer Night, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union.







