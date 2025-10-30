Heartlanders Fall to Komets, 4-0
Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders took 29 shots, but couldn't find the back of the net against the Fort Wayne Komets, 4-0, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Komets goaltender Samuel Jonsson earned his first shutout of the season. Riley Mercer stopped 24 shots in his third start of the year.
Fort Wayne scored the opening goal of the game 17:40 into the first period, putting the Komets ahead, 1-0. Josh Groll cleaned up a loose puck in front of Mercer, netting his first of the season. Groll struck again for the Komets 13:14 into the second frame, putting the Heartlanders down by two.
Iowa outshot Fort Wayne in the third period, 8-5, but the Komets scored empty-net goals from James Stefan and Matt Murphy to put a bow on the 4-0 final.
Iowa takes on Fort Wayne Friday at 7:00 for Haunted Heartland at Xtream Arena. Saturday, the Heartlanders are back in action against the Komets for Honoring All Heroes Night, presented by Great Clips; puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
