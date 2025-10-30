Komets Shut out Iowa

The Komets started a three-game series in Iowa on Wednesday with a shutout win.

In the first period, Komet rookie Josh Groll netted the only goal of the frame, scoring his first of the season at 17:40 with assists credited to Jalen Smereck and Jayden Grubbe. Groll struck again with the lone goal in the second period, scoring at 13:14 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after forty minutes.

In the third period, rookie goaltender Samuel Jonsson kept the Heartlanders off the scoreboard as James Stefan and Matt Murphy added empty net goals to make the final score 4-0. Jonsson finished with 29 saves for his second win and first shutout of the season, while Josh Groll finished with three points.







