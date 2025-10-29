Rush Game Notes: October 29, 2025 - Rush at Allen Americans

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(ALLEN, Texas)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, face their longtime rival Allen Americans in a three-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CDT (6:10 p.m. MDT) on Wednesday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Carter Wilkie scored the last three goals for the Rapid City Rush, including the overtime winner, as the Rush won a 5-4 thriller over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena. Wilkie scored a game-tying goal late in the second period, a go-ahead goal in the third period, then the overtime game-winning goal to seal the deal for the Rush. Those were his first three ECHL goals in his fourth game. Briley Wood and Cameron Buhl also scored for Rapid City in the first period.

WILL TO WIN

While not a natural hat trick, Carter Wilkie scored the Rush's last three goals: a game-tying goal, a go-ahead goal, and an overtime winner. The first-year pro from Calgary had a 100% shooting rate: three goals on three shots on net!

TIGHT THROUGHOUT

Of the four games played so far, only one has featured a multi-goal lead for either team: the October 18th victory in Kansas City, in which the Rush led throughout and by as many as three. In the other three games, the Rush have neither been ahead nor behind my multiple goals at any point in time.

WELCOME, SIMON MACK

The Rush received a welcome roster addition on Tuesday morning when defenseman Simon Mack was assigned by the Calgary Wranglers. Mack, the captain of last season's Penn State team that reached the Frozen Four, is reunited with Arsenii Sergeev. The Rush have 11 contracted players on their current roster.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

This is a deep lineup: through just four games, 17 of the 23 players who have suited up this season have at least a point. Ten of them have multiple points. There have been eight different goal scorers already.

1C

The Rush made a change at the first-line center role last time out against Wichita. After Brett Davis had played there the first three games, Quinn Olson started in that spot on Saturday, then was switched out for Carter Wilkie who went on to catch lightning in a bottle. As for the wingers, Ryan Wagner and Blake Bennett have points in three of the first four games and have dished out five assists in that time.

THE GANG'S BACK TOGETHER

After finishing last in the league, the Allen Americans had themselves one heck of a revamp in the offseason. Allen brought back legendary ten-time championship coach Steve Martinson to run the bench. Martinson, known for his physical brand of hockey, re-signed top-end players Spencer Asuchak, Brayden Watts and Mark Duarte. He also brought back three well-known former Americans: 2023 MVP Hank Crone, 85-point scorer Colton Hargrove, and three-time Kelly Cup Champion Matt Register.

