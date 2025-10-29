Bruins Alumni Roster Unveiled for Railers Fight Cancer Night

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) launch the countdown to Railers Fight Cancer Night presented by UMass Memorial Health by unveiling the Boston Bruins Alumni roster for their pre-game matchup. The puck drops on November 8th when the Railers face off against the Maine Mariners at 6:05 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.).

Pre-Game Charity Matchup to Benefit Why Me & Sherry's House

The night will feature a pre-game charity matchup between the Why Me All Stars and members of the Boston Bruins Alumni. Any ticket to the Railers Fight Cancer game against Maine provides fans access to the pre-game event.

Bruins Alumni Roster includes:

Coach Tom Songin Boston College; 3 with Boston Bruins

#35 Goalie Sean Connolly 1 season with Markham Waxers of the OHL

#1 Forward Reggie Lemelin 15 seasons in NHL; 6 with Boston Bruins

#10 Forward Kenny Hodge 4 seasons in NHL; 2 with Boston Bruins

#11 Forward Joe Mullen 17 seasons in NHL; 1 with Boston Bruins

#20 Forward Bob Sweeney 10 seasons in NHL; 6 with Boston Bruins

#21 Defense Frank Simonetti 4 seasons with Boston Bruins

#23 Forward Bill Bennett 2 seasons in NHL; 1 with Boston Bruins

#32 Forward Bruce Crowder 4 seasons in NHL; 3 with Boston Bruins

#34 Defense Dave Shaw 16 seasons in NHL; 3 with Boston Bruins

#40 Defense Bruce Shoebottom 4 seasons in NHL with Boston Bruins

#41 Forward Guy Larose 6 seasons in NHL; 1 with Boston Bruins

#43 Forward Jean-Yves Roy 4 seasons in NHL; 2 with Boston Bruins

#50 Forward Clark Donatelli 2 seasons in NHL; 1 with Boston Bruins

#70 Defense Patrick Mullen Son of Joe Mullen

Defense Mike Lalor 15 seasons in NHL

Forward Jason Zent 3 seasons in NHL

Recognizing Cancer Caregivers

On Tuesday, October 28th, the Railers expressed gratitude to healthcare professionals and patients at UMass Memorial Medical Center's Cancer Ward, providing hand-made treats generously provided by Bri's Sweet Treats. Photos of the visit can be accessed here.

Specialty Jerseys for a Special Cause

The Worcester Railers will wear specialty Railers Fight Cancer jerseys during the game. The jerseys are set to be auctioned off online & post-game to benefit Why Me & Sherry's House, a place where kids and their families can come and receive the support and encouragement they need to fight childhood cancer, together. Sherry's House serves as a home-away-from-home for families while their child is on active treatment.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.